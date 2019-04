Studentessa denuncia gli abusi sessuali del preside a scuola: bruciata viva

Il preside è stato arrestato ma molta gente è scesa in piazza chiedendone il rilascio.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi 19, was enrolled in Islamiyya by her parents to learn Qur’an. But the head teacher of the Islamiyya attempted to rape her. She reported to police who told her rape is “no big deal.” She was pressured by Ulama to drop the case. She refused. They set her on fire. pic.twitter.com/2vFt8twAho