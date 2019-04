Notre Dame, 200.000 like per la foto della bimba che gioca prima della tragedia: ecco perché

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) 16 aprile 2019

@ everyone in my dm’s:

-I do not know for sure if it was a dad and daughter, it’s simply the dynamic I observed from them while debating on interrupting this moment. It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them.

-It was taken at 5:57 local time

(1/?) — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) 16 aprile 2019

-No, I have not been able to find the folks in the photo but I am hopeful. Twitter sure knows how to step up 🤗

-Yes, you may share this photo as you wish. Help us find the man and child 💕 — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) 16 aprile 2019